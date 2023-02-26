UAE: Lucky winner takes home Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw

In total, Dh11,756,050 was awarded in prize money to 1,345 participants

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM

A lucky winner took home Dh10 million in the Mahzooz 117th Super Saturday Draws held on February 25, 2023.

The second prize of Dh1 million went to 38 winners who won Dh26,315 each. The third prize of Dh350 went to 1,303 winners.

Three raffle draw winners, Yasemin from Turkey and Mohammed and Saurabh from India, won Dh100,000 each. .

"We are thrilled to have Mahzooz's first multi-millionaire in 2023! Congratulations to all 1,345 winners." said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

The Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million.

