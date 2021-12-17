UAE

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket weekly draw

Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed, holder of ticket number 135561, was announced as the winner on Friday

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 3:50 PM

An Indian expat is the latest to win Dh1 million in the weekly Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw.

Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed, holder of ticket number 135561, was announced as the winner on Friday.

Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that one person would win Dh1 million every week in December. The next weekly millionaire draw will be held on December 24.

