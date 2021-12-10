Abu Dhabi Big Ticket announces Dh1 million raffle winner

Harun Sheikh was chosen as the first ever weekly millionaire

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:36 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 11:46 AM

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket has announced its first ever weekly millionaire.

Thursday, December 9, was just another day at work for Harun Sheikh - at least until he received a call from Big Ticket host Richard, who told him he had won Dh1 million.

"I had never won anything in my life before today," Sheikh said. "Thank you, Big Ticket, for choosing my ticket and changing my life."

After work, Sheikh had another surprise waiting for him. Richard, the host, was waiting for him at his car to present the Dh1 million cheque.

Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that one person would win Dh1 million every week in December. Conducting the first of four e-draws on December 9, Big Ticket chose Sheikh's winning ticket.

Following his win, Sheikh now stands the chance to win the Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3, 2022.