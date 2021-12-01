UAE: Big Ticket announces its biggest prize of Dh25 million

Dh1 million cash prize to be given out every week in December

Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 12:00 AM

The UAE will see the addition of four new millionaires and two multi-millionaires in December 2021.

Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket on Tuesday announced its biggest-ever prize of Dh25 million and second prize of Dh2 million, which will be announced on January 3, 2022. In addition, it will also give away Dh1 million cash prize every week in December. The million-dirham draws will be held on December 9, 17, 24 this year and January 1, 2022.

Participants can increase their chance to become a millionaire as buying one ticket will make them eligible for the weekly Dh1 million draw as well as for the mega Dh25 million.

“Our priority is always to excite and reward our loyal customers. Our customers asked for a bigger grand prize, and we listened, hence the introduction of the Dh25 million. After having made a record three millionaires in December last year, this is a new first for the Big Ticket,” said a Big Ticket spokesperson.

In addition, it will also give away 50 cash and dream car ticket prizes on the occasion of the UAE’s 50th anniversary.

Passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport can “play and win” between December 16 and 25.

Priced at Dh500, people buying two tickets will get a third ticket free. Similarly, there will also be a buy two, get one free promotion for car tickets – priced at Dh150 – where customers can choose between the Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Sport.

All Big Ticket cash tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only. The tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com