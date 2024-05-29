UAE diplomat demands 'immediate step' to recognise Palestinian state

The company is aiming to have anywhere between 150 to 200 EV chargers by the end of this year and looking at up to 500 units by 2028
A senior Emirati diplomat has pushed for the urgent establishment and recognition of a Palestinian state as a fundamental solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Speaking at the Arab Media Forum in Dubai on Wednesday, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, said the policy of containment has failed in resolving the conflict and that an immediate step must be taken to recognise the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“We cannot wait for popular change from the West to claim this (recognition). This right must be achieved through a clear roadmap for establishing a Palestinian state,” Dr Gargash said.
He criticised the longstanding policy of containment, noting: “It has failed miserably in the Palestinian conflict. It led to oppression, injustice, and violence persisted, leading to renewed clashes, especially under a right-wing, extreme Israeli government that has high expectations for a Jewish state.”
“Steps must be taken to revive the right to establish a Palestinian state,” he reiterated.
Dr Gargash said momentum is building up as several European countries have declared their support for the recognition of the State of Palestine.
Ireland, Spain and Norway have formally recognised a Palestinian state in what they say as an attempt “to find a political solution to the war.” The three countries also hoped other Western countries would follow suit.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was aimed at accelerating efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.
"We hope that our recognition and our reasons contribute to other western countries to follow this path because the more we are, the more strength we will have to impose a ceasefire, to achieve the release of the hostages held by Hamas, to relaunch the political process that can lead to a peace agreement," he said last week in a speech to Spanish parliament.
Meanwhile, the UAE welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice to impose additional provisional measures on Israel, demanding an immediate halt to military operations in Rafah governorate, and the exacerbation of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
