Partner Content By KT Engage
The National Aquarium and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi rescues, rehabilitates and releases over 500 sea turtles under the official Wildlife Rescue Program
This marks a major milestone for the first wildlife rescue rehabilitation and release programme in the Emirate, jointly launched by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and The National Aquarium in 2020
UAE, Abu Dhabi; 20 February 2023 - The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) and The National Aquarium (TNA) have safely rescued over 500 sea turtles as part of their joint Wildlife Rescue Program, the first rescue, rehabilitation and release initiative in Abu Dhabi. The programme was launched in July 2020 and includes purpose-built laboratories, research and rehabilitation facilities at The National Aquarium. In 2022 Wildlife Rescue Program launched a first-of-its-kind rescue boat in the presence of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, and plans are underway for a first-of-its-kind wildlife ambulance, capable of providing immediate first aid on remote beaches. The programme continues to grow each year in an effort to protect and celebrate the natural treasures of the U.A.E.
In the last three years, the program has released four species of endangered sea turtles, including the Olive Ridley and Loggerhead, which are uncommon in these areas. Two whale sharks, one of which measured 7 meters long, sea birds, sea snakes and a variety of exotic animals add to the list of successful rescues.
To monitor the success of the programme, the sea turtles and whale sharks were fitted with satellite tracking devices. This allows valuable research to be conducted into their post-release wellbeing and habits as they migrate thousands of kilometres through the ocean. This data is important both in this region and globally, as many of these animals will travel the world. The programme has also grown to include the Turtle Sanctuary located at Louvre Abu Dhabi, as a last step in rehabilitating the larger turtles before their eventual release.
Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD said: "It is incredible how much EAD in partnership with TNA has been able to achieve so far. The prime success is how we have been able to not just rescue and rehabilitate turtles, but how we are able to release them back into their natural habitats ensuring that as a species they continue to propagate and survive. We endeavour to safeguard our biodiversity in Abu Dhabi and the Wildlife Rescue Program is a major steppingstone to achieving this goal. We are already on the right track and the programme is extremely promising for the future of other species."
Paul Hamilton, General Manager at TNA, commented, "The strategic success of our official collaboration with EAD not only underlines the immense value of the Wildlife Rescue Program but also demonstrates its growing potential. Our continued success also depends on the support of the public, as we have received hundreds of calls alerting the Wildlife Rescue Program to various animal emergencies. Today, the Wildlife Rescue Program is the largest rescue, rehabilitation and research facility operating in the region. In 2022 TNA launched the Junior Marine Biologist Program, specifically targeting children aged 5 to 15, to get hands-on and involved with the rehabilitation of sea turtles. In addition to this program, all guests to the aquarium can observe the Wildlife Rescue Program's daily activities and its dedicated Veterinarians in action."
With EAD being the largest environment regulator in the Middle East and TNA being the largest aquarium in the region, their official collaboration with the official Wildlife Rescue Program has proven to be a major success in rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing a large number of sea turtles and other creatures in line with the emirate's commitment to wildlife conservation.
About The National Aquarium:
The National Aquarium is part of Al Qana, a unique waterfront destination redefining social dining and entertainment in Abu Dhabi. The National Aquarium is set to be the largest aquarium in the Middle East and is home to 46,000 creatures spread across 10 zones. These animals are cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists known for their outstanding work in other aquariums around the world.
Education is at the core of The National Aquarium, with an entire department dedicated to learning and enhancing environmental knowledge and the capacity to welcome up to 50,000 students a year.
The National Aquarium's purpose is to create a memorable moment for people to reconnect with nature. It has partnered with Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to create Abu Dhabi's first Wildlife Rescue Program. The Aquarium is designed to become a role model in conservation education and has launched the Junior Marine Biologist Program, specifically targeting children aged 5 to 15. The National Aquarium aims to support the UAE's efforts to preserve its heritage and build a more sustainable future through life experiences and community engagement.
For more information, please visit www.thenationalaquarium.ae
About Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD):
Established in 1996, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.
For media enquiries, please contact:
EAD Press Office: Environment Agency- Abu Dhabi
Tel: +9712 693-4637
Mobile: +97150 442-5096
Email: pressoffice@ead.gov.ae
Website: www.ead.gov.ae