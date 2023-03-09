Partner Content By KT Engage
Shop till you drop announcement: Everyday Center in Sharjah offers upto 90 per cent discounts
Leading retailer in Sharjah offers unprecedented discounts on cosmetics, food, and electronics to show appreciation for customers
Everyday Center, a leading retailer in Sharjah, is offering shoppers an incredible opportunity to save big on their favourite products. From now till March 31, Everyday Center is offering upto 90 per cent discounts on most of it's products, including cosmetics, garments, household, food items and much more.
Everyday Center is located at Al Estiqlal Square, Al Manakh, Sharjah, and offers a wide range of products including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and much more. With up to 90 per cent off on most of the products, shoppers can enjoy unbeatable prices and make huge savings on their purchases. Free car parking for more than 200 customers is available too.
"We understand the value of money and how important it is to our customers, that’s why we are excited to offer up to 90 per cent discounts on most of our products, including household essen-tials, groceries and much more. This is our way of showing our gratitude to our customers and giving back to the community by offering affordable and high-quality products,” said Mehran, CEO of Everyday Center.
In addition, Everyday Center is also offering great discounts on a variety of grocery staples and other household essentials. These discounts will not affect the quality standards and specifica-tions of the products and commodities covered in the campaign. At Everyday Center, maintain-ing high quality is one of the most important pillars, and the brand will not compromise it even with discounted prices.
To take advantage of this limited time offer, visit Everyday Center's store located in Sharjah. Hur-ry, offer ends on March 31.
Find the brochure here: https://ktdev.khaleejtimes.ae/every-day-center.pdf