Shein announces brand-new addition to 'Modely' collection
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
Shein, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, today launched its brand-new additions to its 'Modely' collection in the Middle East, titled 'Monet’s Garden'. The all-new floral designs are plucked from the masterpieces of Claude Monet, one of the most popular French painters in history and a pioneer of the impressionist art movement.
The collection's vibrant print pays homage to the great artist's breathtaking pieces, bringing vivid colors into full play to encapsulate his enchanting depictions of landscapes, meadows, water lilies, and natural lights penetrating through the shadows of dark skies.
Pinched pleats, vintage bows, volume sleeves, patterned buttons, and high-elastic textured fabrics create distinctive patterns to add a touch of modern elegance, grace, and luxe style to any wardrobe.
The new collection's simple and refined styles are dedicated to the strong, confident, and sophisticated women of the Middle East, ensuring they never have to compromise on style. Whether they are out and about in the city or celebrating important family events, the collection's range of high-quality fabrics empower them to express their unique individuality and feel at ease in their daily attire.
The collection is now available on https://ar.shein.com/Series/SHEIN-Modely-sc-66675514.html.