Sharjah approves Dh63.1 million to settle 120 cases of citizens' debts

1827 citizens have benefited from the SDSC's debt repayment process

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 5:00 PM

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a stable and decent life for the citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved an amount of Dh63.11 million, to settle 120 cases of citizens' debts.

Commenting on this, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, confirmed that the committee has approved the payment of debts of people from various categories, within the 22nd batch.

Al Sheikh added that 1827 citizens have benefited from the committee's debt repayment process, with a total of Dh901, 499,153 in debts being processed and settled.

