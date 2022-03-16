UAE: Toll gates in Sharjah? Senior official clarifies reports

The Executive Council had on Wednesday issued a resolution regarding traffic tariffs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 2:24 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 2:32 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have denied reports about toll gates being set up in the Emirate.

Arabic media reports quoted a senior official at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority as having denied the report about traffic tariff gates being set up on the Emirate’s main roads.

The Sharjah Executive Council had on Wednesday issued a resolution regarding traffic tariffs. The resolution “included a set of legal provisions that regulate traffic tariffs, controls, obligations, and schedules related to their fees and violations”.

No further details were announced about the proposed tariffs.

