UAE: Toll gates in Sharjah? Senior official clarifies reports

The law requires reporting any car accident to police regardless of its intensity
Transport1 week ago
Authorities in Sharjah have denied reports about toll gates being set up in the Emirate.
Arabic media reports quoted a senior official at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority as having denied the report about traffic tariff gates being set up on the Emirate’s main roads.
The Sharjah Executive Council had on Wednesday issued a resolution regarding traffic tariffs. The resolution “included a set of legal provisions that regulate traffic tariffs, controls, obligations, and schedules related to their fees and violations”.
No further details were announced about the proposed tariffs.
ALSO READ:
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
The law requires reporting any car accident to police regardless of its intensity
Transport1 week ago
Fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates.
Transport1 week ago
22 killed, 253 injured in accidents caused by bikes last year, say Dubai Police
Transport1 week ago
Police reveal main traffic violations committed by delivery riders.
Transport1 week ago
Careem Bikes completed 1.592 million trips as of February 2022.
Transport1 week ago
Centre also monitors drivers' wrong practices, directs them to sound conduct, and ensures their commitment and adherence to the regulations
Transport1 week ago
New campaign launched to keep drivers safer
Transport1 week ago
Customers can use these parking spaces hourly, weekly, monthly, or even for a whole year according to their needs.
Transport2 weeks ago