Sennheiser releases the music video to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day
Features newly appointed brand ambassador in an original mix with lyrics that speak of the UAE’s limitless reach, transcending boundaries and depicting the country’s aspirations
The song is inspiring and beautifully written, and sung by Iva Georgieva, who won the vocal talent contest hosted by Sennheiser in its search for a brand ambassador this month. Rhythm of Heart (ROH), known for high-energy percussion performances, have provided the electrifying beats to the song, while BarCoe Studio has partnered with Sennheiser in the initiative, bringing all the elements together to create a memorable performance. The expertise and experience of the team will captivate audiences who watch the video produced by BarCoe Studio and filmed in different locations across the UAE.
Mig Cardamone, Regional Sales Director, Sennheiser Middle East, said, "Sennheiser has always been committed to supporting local artists who contribute to a thriving music community, so we are happy to create an opportunity that will shine a light on their work in a novel way. The UAE’s 50th National Day is an auspicious occasion which is why we chose it to offer local talent an opportunity to express their feelings about a country they call home. Sennheiser’s celebratory video to mark the 50th UAE National Day was specially created for the occasion; the lyrics and the music are original, evocative of the sentiments of the country’s residents. We hope many people living in the UAE, as well those who relate to it around the world, will enjoy our video 'Limitless.'"
'Limitless' is an apt title for the National Day song that speaks about the vast potential the UAE offers, the heights to which it aspires, and the endless possibilities offered by the country. The video is shot across the UAE, encompassing the breath-taking scenery of the desert, the iconic monuments of the cities, and memorable landmarks in the country. The lyrics, music, and visuals blend to create magic for audio and video aficionados.
- Production Crew- Sean Barcoe ,Shiva Kojaki ,Oguzhan Arslan, Sevgi zeynep zarbun, Pedro Gomez, Dan Angelo P. Hilao
- Talent - Iva Georgieva, Kearabetswe Praises Moalusi, Tshegofatso Tebogo Yeni
- Make up - Emily Clayton , Riya Satija
