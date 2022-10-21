Satguru Group acquires Orient Tours
The move is aimed at strengthening itself as a DMC in the UAE
Satguru Group announced the acquisition of Orient Tours, an esteemed DMC (destination management company) in Dubai. The acquisition of the Arabian Gulf's oldest premier DMC will accelerate Satguru's plan to strengthen its DMC presence in the UAE. Established in 1989 in Kigali (East Africa) with the aim to offer unique services to their global travelers, with the sole purpose of transforming the travel world. Their customers have access to the best-in-class booking technology, smart analytics, worldwide partnerships, and impeccable client servicing. They pride themselves in providing end-to-end services to allow stress-free travel to all of their customers. Their services range from organised planning, hotels and accommodation, corporate travel, car rentals, visa and insurance among others. Headquartered in Dubai, Satguru Travel under Satguru Group is one of the largest TMCs (Travel Management Companies) covering over 80 locations in every continent over the past decade.
Anil Chandirani, chairman of Satguru Group said: "Leveraging Orient Tour's international footprint, the Satguru Group aims to expand its DMC operations in the UAE. We are confident that in the years to come, we will all reap the benefits of this cooperation."
The acquisition of Orient Tours fits seamlessly into Satguru's business strategy to augment its growth and establish its presence, both nationally and internationally. Orient Tours brings 40 years of experience to the table, offering an unconventional DMC perspective. The brand is synonymous with exceptional customer service and unique product offerings. With this acquisition, Satguru Group intends to leverage Orient Tours' decades of expertise to further strengthen in-bound tourism to the UAE and expand its footprint across 70+ countries. According to Orient Tours, the decision to hand over the reins was made keeping in mind the best interests of the company's future, its employees, and its legion of loyal partners.
“Since Orient Tours' inception, our goal has been to provide the highest value to our customers. It's an exciting time for the Orient Tours family as we hand over the reins of this wonderful DMC to the Satguru Group, who, we are confident will take this organisation to the next level", said Asim Arshad, group CEO of Orient Tours, Orient Travels and Orient Cargo.
Satguru Group is the largest TMC in Africa, currently operating DMCs in several African countries. Established in 1989, the Satguru Group grew from Africa and expanded its operations to over 70+ countries under the leadership of Chandirani.
The organiation has delivered unparalleled success in numerous sectors including corporate travel, airline and GDS representation, and most recently, DMC operations. The company already represents Travelport in more than 20 countries, services corporate travel needs through its tie-up with Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) in more than 17 countries and acts as a General Sales Agent (GSA) for 25+ airlines B2B, B2C.
From right - Anil Chandirani, chairman, Satguru Group; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, president, Orient Group; Asim Arshad, group CEO, Orient Group; Prakash Lalchandani, vice-chairman, Satguru Group
From left - Asim Arshad, group CEO, Orient Group; Anil Chandirani, chairman, Satguru Group; Prakash Lalchandani, vice-chairman, Satguru Group; Srinivasu Kolla, chief investment officer, Satguru Group; Shantanu Mehta, general manager, Orient Tours llc