SaaS Bootstrapped and Profitable Centaur, Netcore Cloud aims to become the most dominating CXP Globally; Targets $150M ARR by 2023
Netcore Cloud is a twenty-five-year-old globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company offering a full stack of martech solutions that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey.
The organization today builds unified views of customers, orchestrating omni-channel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting, and providing actionable analytics for 6500+ brands globally. Therefore Netcore Cloud represents an all-in-one solution for a marketer.
Speaking about the company's aspirations to further expand in the Middle East, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Regional VP – GCC at Netcore Cloud said, "At Netcore Cloud, combining our age-old experience across two decades along with our unique expertise with AI, we have been revolutionizing the way marketers interact with their customers. With consumer-first products such as Contextual nudges, AI-led personalized product recommendations, and app walkthroughs have found profuse benefits for retailers. UAE, being a retail-heavy market, offers a very strong & well-integrated logistics network, and hence we see ourselves as a massive opportunity to scale here."
Over the years, martech has enabled brands to capture their customers' attention by making every interaction more personalized and memorable. By effectively using the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), marketers are able to have more detailed insights into consumer buying behavior and actions based on their historical purchases. They are, therefore, in a position to make more informed decisions. Netcore Cloud, as the first AI and ML-powered marketing automation and customer engagement platform, Netcore Cloud has been using modern martech solutions to solve marketers' challenges. With consumer-first products such as Contextual nudges, AI-led personalized product recommendations, and app walkthroughs, Netcore Cloud has found profuse benefits for retailers.
The company's recently launched Email Benchmark Report 2022 has highlighted the retail industry having the highest email deliverability rate at 98.6%. Being a retail-first product helping brands to enhance purchase rates on their eCommerce stores through personalized omnichannel client experiences at scale, Netcore Cloud has an additional edge in this market. The company today prides itself on the fact that 75% of emails in India & 50% of the emails go through Netcore Cloud's email marketing platform.
Today, Netcore Cloud has been enabling brands globally, including FAldo Shoes, Danube Homes, Eros Digital, Gulf News, Life Pharmacy, R&B Fashions, StanC Middle East and Tommy Hilfiger, to navigate through the ever-expanding & ever-evolving customer landscape and master the email channel.
Somrit Basu, Growth Manager, R&B Fashion, said, "Our customer engagement rate has been steadily increasing since we started to use Netcore Cloud CRM. The best thing about Netcore is that their team is really responsive and attentive to our needs. They know what they're doing and always come up with a solution that caters to our specific set of circumstances."
The company employs about 1000+ employees globally and aims to expand this base to over 1600+ this year.
Owing to its success in the Asian continent, the company has been aggressively targeting international expansion over the last few years, particularly in emerging markets like the Middle East, and Africa and developed markets like the US, ANZ and Europe.
Since 2019, Netcore Cloud has undertaken three major acquisitions, the first being Quinto.ai (Conversational AI platform), followed by Boxx.ai (AI-First Omnichannel Personalization & Recommendation Engine) and Hansel.io (Real-time no code, product experience platform). These three platforms, teams, and capabilities are already successfully integrated with the Netcore Cloud Platform. Netcore Cloud recently undertook one of the biggest SaaS acquisitions in India at $100 million from a US-based search personalization company, Unbxd. The company is now all set to release an IPO by March 2023.