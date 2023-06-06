Partner Content By KT Engage
REPs UAE champions trustworthy exercise mentors in the age of Instagram influencers
The non-profit organisation sets high standards for fitness professionals, leaving 'Insta-fame' behind
Fitness enthusiasts worldwide face a perplexing challenge: finding the perfect fitness mentor amidst the sea of misinformation and trendy fads flooding the internet. However, fear not, for REPs UAE (Register of Exercise Professionals) has emerged as the hero in this saga, setting high standards and vetting qualifications to bring credibility back to the fitness industry in the UAE.
The rise of social media influencers, particularly on platforms like Instagram, has left many wondering: Can we trust those flaunting their flawless physiques online to guide us on our fitness journey? While there are undoubtedly qualified and knowledgeable individuals among them, an equal number possess no credentials other than the ability to strike a stunning pose for the 'gram.
Enter REPs UAE, the saviour of aspiring fitness enthusiasts and professionals alike. As the sole register for fitness professionals in the Emirates, REPs UAE has been diligently working towards professionalising the industry and establishing benchmarks for excellence. Catherine Hanson Farid, director of operations at REPs UAE, explains: "We are raising the bar by thoroughly vetting the credentials of fitness trainers before they join our Register. Our rigorous process ensures their qualifications meet global standards and were acquired through face-to-face learning."
To maintain their position on the register, trainers must stay up-to-date with the latest research and education, a requirement that REPs UAE supports through monthly complimentary workshops. "The demands of the public are changing, and so is the world's demand for fitness," adds Farid, highlighting the organisation's commitment to evolving with the times.
REPs UAE, a non-profit organisation, has spent a decade earning the trust of major fitness chain operators in the UAE, most of which only hire fitness professionals, who are registered with REPs UAE, solidifying the organisation's reputation and its positive impact on the industry.
With approximately 2,200 active members, REPs UAE takes pride in encouraging a sense of community and continuous learning among its professionals. The organisation hosts monthly 'network and learn' events, where fitness educators engage in enlightening discussions on various topics with REPs members. In their recent gathering, around fifty fitness professionals congregated to explore the intricacies of 'Women's health programming: Addressing the impact of menses and menopause." Delivered by Patrick Bejani whose session was backed by the latest research from various medical journals.
Other topics that have been covered in recent events organised by REPs include "How to utilise biofeedback to improve running performance" by Lee Ryan and "Rest and Recovery: Why proper sleep is critical to your wellbeing" by Danny Bartlett. These informative sessions aim to provide personal trainers with valuable knowledge and equip them with sound and science-backed advice to better assist their clients as after all they do play a vital role in promoting healthy lifestyles along with safe and effective training.
By partnering with education providers and providing these educational opportunities, REPs aim is to enhance trainers' expertise, enabling them to offer well-informed and science-backed advice to their clients. This commitment to continuous learning and professional development ultimately benefits both personal trainers and the population of the UAE.
So, in an era of influencers flashing washboard abs and promising miraculous results, REPs UAE stands tall as a beacon of trust and reliability. Aspiring fitness enthusiasts can now rest easy, knowing that their fitness mentors are not just chasing 'likes' but are backed by qualifications and a commitment to ongoing education. If you're ever lost in the labyrinth of fitness advice, turn to a REP's registered exercise professional for guidance. Your journey to a healthier lifestyle just got a whole lot safer. #isyourtrainerregistered