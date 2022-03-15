Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Reduced work timings for private sector announced

During the holy month of Ramadan, working hours are reduced by two hours

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 2:19 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 2:35 PM

Reduced working hours have been announced for private sector firms across the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Tuesday that work timings would be reduced by two hours for private-sector employees every day.

Authorities had earlier announced that work timings for federal government entities during the holy month would be 9am till 2.30pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday). On Fridays, which is a half working day, the timings would be from 9am to 12 noon.

The UAE had shifted to a new workweek at the beginning of 2022. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.

The government also announced flexible hours and remote work options for federal employees on Fridays. Entities can grant employees these options, provided workflow is not affected. The remote work option can be given to a maximum of 40 per cent employee within an entity for Fridays.

Those working remotely would need to get prior approvals from the authorities concerned. Additionally, this option can be given only to employees who don’t need to be physically present in the office. Priority will be given to federal government employees who live far from their workplaces or have exceptional circumstances.

As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.

School and office timings are reduced during the holy month of Ramadan as Muslims abstain from food and water during the day.

Mosques host extended late evening and post-midnight prayers.

