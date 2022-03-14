Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Covid safety rules to set up Iftar tents announced

Permits are mandatory for setting up the tents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 8:58 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 9:28 PM

Authorities in the UAE have specified the Covid safety rules that must be followed for setting up Iftar tents during the holy month of Ramadan.

In the last two years, Iftar tents – a familiar sight during the holy month - were banned across the country as a Covid safety measure.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Monday announced that permits are mandatory for setting up the tents. Permits must be sought from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and authorities in each Emirate can determine the location of the tents and the maximum capacity, the NCEMA added.

Those inside must ensure a distance of at least one metre from one another.

According to the protocol, Iftar tents must be designed in the form of a canopy that is open from all sides or be air-conditioned.

Entry into the tents will be staggered to prevent crowding. They will start receiving fasting Muslims up to two hours before Iftar.

Security guards or volunteers must be stationed to organise the entry and exit process. Additionally, posters containing safety instructions must be readily available at all entrances and exits. The faithful must avoid handshakes while greeting one another.

Single-use tablecloths are mandatory. Tent hosts are also advised to use disposable plates, glasses and spoons. Masks remain mandatory, except when eating or drinking.

“All measures announced in the current protocol are subject to modification based on the global and local health situation,” state news agency Wam quoted NCEMA as saying.

During Ramadan, it is a norm for mosques and charity associations to set up tents and host Iftars for workers and residents. The faithful end their fast together, as free meals are distributed.

The NCEMA announcement is the latest in a string of measures that ease social rules in the country as daily Covid cases continue to decline sharply. The country recorded its lowest number of cases this year today as daily infections dipped below 300.

Earlier, authorities reduced the social distancing rule inside mosques to one metre.

Moreover, mask wearing is no longer mandatory in public outdoor areas, while they are a must indoors.

