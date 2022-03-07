Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Work hours, fasting duration, 5-day Eid holiday; what you need to know

Office and school timings are relaxed, with special breaks offered to fasting Muslims.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 11:49 AM

The holy month of Ramadan will begin in the UAE in less than four weeks. The holy month brings with it a sense of spirituality, with residents spending more time in mosques and bonding with family members and friends.

Mosques host late-evening prayers called Taraweeh throughout the month, and post-midnight prayers called Qiyam-ul-Layl in the last 10 days.

Office and school timings are relaxed, with special breaks offered to fasting Muslims if they happen to work during Iftar (dusk time when Muslims end their fast).

Here is what you need to know.

When is Ramadan 2022 in UAE?

As per astronomical calculations, April 2 will mark the first day of Ramadan in 2022. The actual date will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, on which the Islamic calendar is based.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1.

What will the work timings be?

The UAE had shifted to a new weekend (Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday) at the start of this year. This means that Fridays would be a working day during the holy month.

Federal government entities will remain open from 9am till 2.30pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday). On Fridays, which is a half working day, the timings would be from 9am to 12 noon.

The timings for the private sector are yet to be announced.

Flexible Fridays

The government also announced flexible hours and remote work options for federal employees on Fridays. Entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected. The remote work option can be given to a maximum of 40 per cent employees within an entity on Fridays.

What will be the fasting duration this year?

Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk during the holy month. This period is from the first prayer of the day, Fajr, till the dusk prayer of Maghrib. Fasting duration varies depending on sunrise and sunset.

Fasting hours would be 13 hours and 40 minutes at the start of the month. By the time the month ends, the hours would have increased to 14 hours and 20 minutes.

When is Eid Al Fitr?

The Islamic festival will give UAE residents 2022’s second public holiday, and it will be a long one — up to five days off, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.

According to the official UAE holidays list, residents will have Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents get four days off; and if the holy month lasts 30, they get a five-day break.

Since Ramadan 2022 is likely to last 30 days, residents may enjoy a five-day break. Astronomically speaking, the likely dates of the holidays would be Saturday, April 30, till Wednesday, May 4.