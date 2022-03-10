Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces one billion meals initiative

Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority to be established under Dubai World Trade Centre Authority
The UAE will undertake an initiative to deliver one billion meals for the needy around the world during the holy month of Ramadan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the ambitious campaign in a Twitter post on Thursday.
He tweeted that the campaign will begin when the holy month of Ramadan begins and will continue till the goal of delivering a billion meals is achieved.
“800 million people suffer from hunger around the world. Our humanity and our religion tell us to extend a helping hand,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
The Dubai Ruler added that the campaign will deliver “a billion meals and a billion humanitarian messages from the UAE to the world."
“The best charity is to feed the hungry and the best of people are those who think of others,” he added.
Previously, the UAE has successfully distributed 10 million and 100 million meals in Ramadan campaigns.
