One month left for Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Likely date of Sha’ban announced

The distance of one meter between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained
UAE2 days ago
Sha’ban, which precedes the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, is likely to begin on March 4.
As per astronomical calculations, the crescent moon — which signals the start of a Hijri calendar month — of Sha’ban can be spotted on Thursday, March 3. Therefore, Friday, March 4, will be Sha’ban 1, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society.
Muslims around the world start preparing for the dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fasting in the month of Sha’aban. Many fast on some days of the month to prepare their bodies for Ramadan.
Jarwan had earlier said that, astronomically, April 2 will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in 2022.
Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1. This means that May 2 is likely to be the first day of the Islamic festival of Eid Al Fitr.
ALSO READ:
Al Jarwan had said that fasting hours during Ramadan would be 13 hours and 40 minutes at the start of the month. By the time the month ends, the hours would have increased to 14 hours and 20 minutes.
The distance of one meter between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained
UAE2 days ago
Instead, travellers need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code
UAE2 days ago
More than 70 UAE and international speakers are set to participate in over 55 insightful sessions and engagements
UAE2 days ago
Authorities have also approved the removal of EDE scanners at the border
UAE2 days ago
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania shares the $1 million prize with Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty in Haiti
UAE2 days ago
Birla’s speech in his mother tongue resonated quite like India’s former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic speech in Hindi on October 4, 1977, at the 32nd UNGA
UAE2 days ago
Another winner intends to use his prize money to clear debts and buy gifts for friends and family
UAE2 days ago
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE3 days ago