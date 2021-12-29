Peace of mind
Peekaboo takes the hassle of finding and hiring a nanny/maid off your hands
Nannies, babysitters, and maids alike can change your life by freeing up your time for what matters most. The undeniable truth we can all agree upon is the long and stressful process. After consulting with other parents and agencies that provide nanny and maid services in UAE – We have gathered information that will help explain the most efficient and effortless way to find a nanny/maid that fits your requirements using Peekaboo’s nanny service. Peekaboo Nannies was founded by parents who went through the daunting process themselves and decided to create a platform to help others who might be going through the same struggle.
We have broken down the process into 4 steps:
- Find the right profiles
- Interview them and find the right one for you
- Test them in real-life scenarios
- Hire her – Do the paperwork (don’t fret, there are now services that make it very simple)
Find the right profiles
A maid or nanny becomes an inevitable part of the family they work for. The most important thing we have learned is that there is no ‘one size fits all’ option. Everyone has different perspectives and factors when it comes to criteria, preferences, or requirements. Getting a recommendation from a friend’s neighbor whose nanny might be conveniently available might lead to disappointment. Having a wider range to choose from is a great place to start. This opens your options and provides you with more opportunities to find a nanny or maid that best suits you.
Peekaboo Nannies provides a large database of 400+ nannies already here in the UAE and ready to start working. All you have to do is enter your information i.e; city, position, and nationality to start examining the profiles. The Peekaboo search engine makes it easier by shortlisting nannies that fit your criteria. Under the profiles of the nannies, you can find information to ensure if they fulfill your requirements.
The profile also contains information on what skills and abilities they have, such as cooking, baby care, house cleaning, driving, and the languages they can speak. It also consists of their previous experiences, personal description and the recommendations she is able to provide. As a rule of thumb, we recommend shortlisting at least 10 contenders to start with and interviewing them before you decide.
Peekaboo Nannies services currently starts from Dh95 in which you get two week access to all the profiles and their contact details, the most popular deal at Dh145 is for one month and Dh225 is for two months, giving you more time to get comfortable and to try more than one in real-life scenarios.
Interview them and determine the right one for you
Many parents and families consult us regarding the right questions to ask, and wonder how they can really determine the right nanny for them from a 30-minute interview.
Here again, Peekaboo has put together a guide with examples of questions and tips to help during the interview process.
A quick summary: Spend time and test them out in real-life scenarios, for example, say the child has a fever. How would they react in that scenario? Ask others about their experience, what they are ok to do and what they don’t like. Ask for previous recommendations and talk to them, this is a common practice in the UAE – especially in Abu Dhabi and Dubai where there is a high turnover of expats.
Test them in real-life scenarios
A thorough interview process will help you decide who is the right nanny for you. We would advise not to engage too much in the sponsoring process before at least one to two weeks of experience with the nanny, maid, or babysitter, make sure that the visa situation allows for it and check with her and Tadbeer centres. From our experience and consultations with parents, one of the key factors to look for when you hire a nanny is that they should be joyful and fond of children. Some personal advice we stand by, is to see if the nanny carries a genuine smile when she sees the child. Is their behavior towards you appropriate? Does she push her opinions or suggestions on to you? Or does more than what she is asked to do. For example, if she says: “The terrace is dusty, and the baby is sleeping now, shall I clean it quickly,” it’s a good sign.
They should listen carefully and follow the guidelines you have provided. This is one of the most important determining factors for most parents and families when hiring a nanny, maid, or babysitter. These values can usually be immediately identified. During the test run, give instructions and see how she reacts to them. Note if she is taking notes, does she seem to try to remember all your points, does she follow all the instructions you gave her? These are key factors for parents when it comes to trusting the helper. In our professional opinion, nannies should be proactive and have good reflexes.
Hiring
Finalise the paperwork. Although it seems like a daunting task, this part is the simplest as there are now services all over the UAE that make it smooth (and some have completely shifted online)
These are the tips we have on how you can find the best nanny for you. We have gathered our advice by consulting parents and families who have experience in the field. We hope you find your match!