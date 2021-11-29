Look: Glide, explore and soar at Sky Views Dubai

Sky Views Dubai, the latest attraction from Emaar, comprises an observatory, a glass slide and an adrenaline pumping edge walk experience

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 12:46 AM

Experience Dubai like never before!

Soaring 219.5 metres above the ground and sitting atop the Address Sky View hotel, Dubai’s newest architectural marvel, Sky Views Dubai, is now open.

Sky Views Dubai from Emaar includes Sky Observatory, Sky Glass Slide and Sky Edge Walk — three distinctive experiences which provide guests with unforgettable memories and unbridled fun.

Sky Views Observatory presents guests with access to Level 52 and 53 of the iconic twin towers. A panoramic glass elevator transports visitors to Level 52, which is set above the clouds. Once on Level 52, visitors can make their way up the spiral staircase which connects this floor to Level 53 while revelling in the spell-binding views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Road. A 46-metre long glass walk is perched in between both towers and provides the unobstructed view Downtown Dubai for Instagrammable moment.

Sky Views Edge Walk is the first of its kind in region. It is the city’s highest full circle hands-free walk on a ledge which encircles the top of the tower’s main pod, over 219.5 metres above the ground, taking thrill seekers to the tippy-top of the skyscraper in Downtown Dubai but not from the comforts of the indoor observatory. This trek takes visitors along the outside of the building — with no windows or other protective barriers standing between them and sky-high views. They will, however, be equipped with safety harnesses. Before setting out, guests must complete a safety briefing and then they are invited to walk out, lean back and touch the sky. Sky Views Edge walk will undoubtedly become a bucket-list experience for all travellers.

Over at Sky Views Glass Slide, visitors can take part in a different kind of adventure by reliving their childhood in a new way. The Glass Slide propels visitors from Level 53 to Level 52, while enclosed in transparent glass. Since the slide has a transparent bottom and sides, visitors get a 360-degree view. The Glass Slide boasts of a safe, thrilling experience as guests of all ages will have the opportunity to transform their view of Dubai as they glide down.

Sky Views Dubai is a must-see destination for panoramic, 360-degree views of Dubai. Located over 219.5 metres above the city at the iconic Address Sky View hotel, it honours the culture, community and people that make Dubai unlike any city in the world with three incredible experiences that are sure to be a hit with thrill seekers of all ages.

Located at the Top of Address Sky Views Tower 1, Downtown Dubai, it is open from 10am to 10pm.