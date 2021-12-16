Look: 220,000 colourful flowers bloom in Sharjah

Parts of the emirate have been transformed into stunning gardens

Sharjah is in full bloom with a variety of roses and other colourful flowers.

Under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Hamriyah Municipality has planted 220,000 flowers to promote greenery in the emirate.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, said flowers have been planted along the main streets and roundabouts. The colourful flowers will enhance the city's aesthetic, he added.

According to the municipality's annual plan, Al Hamriyah is keen to complete agricultural projects in all neighbourhoods during the winter season. In addition to the flowers, it will also plant a variety of shrubs.

This year, the municipality helped transform several areas of the city into gardens by adorning it with flowers. Approximately 190,000sqm in the emirate was covered in plants and flowers.

Looking ahead to 2022, Al Shamsi said the municipality would continue to increase efforts to promote greenery throughout the city.