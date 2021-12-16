Look: 220,000 colourful flowers bloom in Sharjah

CSR initiative was held to mark the UAE’s Year of the 50th
UAE1 day ago
Sharjah is in full bloom with a variety of roses and other colourful flowers.
Under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Al Hamriyah Municipality has planted 220,000 flowers to promote greenery in the emirate.
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, said flowers have been planted along the main streets and roundabouts. The colourful flowers will enhance the city's aesthetic, he added.
According to the municipality's annual plan, Al Hamriyah is keen to complete agricultural projects in all neighbourhoods during the winter season. In addition to the flowers, it will also plant a variety of shrubs.
ALSO READ:
This year, the municipality helped transform several areas of the city into gardens by adorning it with flowers. Approximately 190,000sqm in the emirate was covered in plants and flowers.
Looking ahead to 2022, Al Shamsi said the municipality would continue to increase efforts to promote greenery throughout the city.
CSR initiative was held to mark the UAE’s Year of the 50th
UAE1 day ago
Digital service allows addicts to request treatment in complete confidentiality
UAE1 day ago
Doctors performed did a bypass surgery on the beating heart
UAE1 day ago
On board the spacecraft, the instruments provide new views of the Martian atmosphere at all times through the day, night, and seasons of the Red Planet
UAE1 day ago
Zayed Star V1 is located in the constellation called Vulpecula
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed rated the Emirates' performance this year as 'exceptional'
UAE2 days ago
Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of the 42nd session of the GCC Summit
UAE2 days ago
Honouring ceremony was held at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE2 days ago