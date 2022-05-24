Khaleej Times appoints AndBeyond.Media as preferred partner for programmatic ads

This partnership will enhance Khaleej Times’ display ads and programmatic initiatives

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 4:38 PM

Khaleej Times, UAE's first and leading English daily news publication announced an exclusive programmatic display partnership deal with AndBeyond.Media, the new-age and tech-first ad solutions business.

This partnership aims to enhance Khaleej Times display ads and programmatic initiatives across all of Khaleej Times’ digital channels.

Khaleej Times has integrated AndBeyond.Media’s SSP platform and audience solutions across all of their digital properties to bring high-quality display ads that increase engagement and revenues.

Khaleej Times’ large digital and physical ecosystem comprising newspapers, digital news platforms, and a wide network of social media platforms, connects with over 7 million users a month with a reach of circa 42 Million.

Utilising AndBeyond.Media’s premium and prioritised inventory, campaign reporting, insights, true targeting, and audience segments across display, video and native formats will provide a great opportunity for brands to get the required scale and optimum value for their ad spend across devices.

Furthermore, brands and agencies will now be able to run their programmatic guaranteed & preferred deal campaigns via top global DSPs such as DV360, Trade Desk, Media Math and many more.

Sohail Nawaz MBE, Khaleej Times Chief Digital Officer said: “After careful consideration of the programmatic partners available to us, AndBeyond.Media came out on top of all other partners we assessed.” They are streets ahead when it comes to their tech and their expertise in the space and I am confident that this new partnership will yield great results for us both”.

Harish Pandey, the Head of Programmatic at Khaleej Times said: “We’re excited to partner with AndBeyond.Media and to enable the delivery of programmatic ads to all of our users and readers. This partnership comes at an opportune time as demand for our inventory is soaring. AndBeyond.Media comes on board as our technology and programmatic partner and we are expecting a 2x growth.”

Pankil Mehta, chief business officer, AndBeyond.Media said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership and are excited at the prospect of reaching the massive number of Khaleej Times readers and users. With this partnership, we become Khaleej Times’ partner of choice thereby changing the entire market cap and ecosystem of programmatic advertising in MENA. Being at the forefront of the most advanced technology in terms of programmatic advertising, we are confident that we will be able to bestow the best-in-class services for this alliance. Our expertise in offering programmatic advertising, along with our in-house team of professionals makes us confident that we will be able to drive guaranteed success with this partnership.”