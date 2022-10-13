It’s time to save up on fuel
Speaking of fuel, in the last year the prices have been flickering and finding ways to economise expenditures has become on top of many customers minds.
Ruchira Patnaik, a homemaker, said: "The fuel price fluctuation has our family relook at how we manage our daily activities and spend. We are looking for ways to bring down our expenses and penny pinch when we go out to economise our fuel consumption." Many customers such as Ruchira are looking at ways to save money on fuel such as enrolling in the fuel station rewards programs and scrutinizing their credit card benefits to get the most out of them. Rewards programs and Credit cards have become an indispensable part of our lives, & consumers are always looking to find that perfect partner that not only 'fuel' their needs but also gives ample benefits and returns.
The good news is that the banks are receptive and catering their product offering to the changing needs to attract new customers. A great new product tailored to the customers need to save on fuel is by Commercial Bank of Dubai and ENOC group; the new CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card, the first of its kind. The CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card has the answer to fuel saving, boasting a range of multiple benefits from big savings on fuel, welcome bonus for free fuel, as well as lifestyle and travels benefits …. And it doesn't end there.
Did that get your attention? Here are the full details of the CBD Yes Rewards card and where to apply.
1. Save up to 15 per cent on fuel and more
With CBD'S Yes Rewards credit card, launched exclusively by Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) and ENOC Group, get up to 15 per cent back in Yes Points on your spends on all ENOC and EPPCO service station spends including fuel, Zoom purchases, AutoPro, and Pronto. The 'Yes' rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the 'Yes' Rewards app where customers can redeem them for fuel, car services or other purchases at ENOC and EPPCO stations. The CBD Yes Rewards card also gives you 1% back on your other spends where you can earn points instantly on every purchase.
2. Welcome bonus of Dh250 for free fuel
CBD's Yes Rewards credit card is offering a welcome bonus of Dh250 (in the form of 25,000 Yes rewards) to fuel up your tank for free. The welcome bonus will be rewarded on card spend activation within 90 days of card issuance.
3. Free for life
Not only do you get to save big on fuel and other spends, but the card is also free for the first year and free for subsequent years subject to an annual spend of over Dh12,000.
4. Are you a movie buff? Get up to 50 per cent off cinema tickets
Not just on fuel, but also get the opportunity to enjoy 50 per cent off cinema tickets at VOX, Reel and Novo cinemas.
5. Complimentary airport lounge access
Enjoy complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges using the Lounge Key programme
6. Free valet parking
Customers can also take advantage of the complimentary valet parking services per month at selected locations across the UAE. All you have to do is present your CBD Yes Rewards card to the valet.
7. 100 per cent digital application
Hurry up and apply to get your CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card using the CBD mobile app. Apply directly on the App using your Emirates ID and get your CBD Yes Rewards credit card in minutes. No need to visit a branch or contact the call center. Heaps of benefits await!
With so many benefits, your search for the best ends here!
For more information, visit www.cbd.ae/yes