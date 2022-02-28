Innovating Sustainable Energy
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) organised the event at Energy and Environment week at the Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting new technology and electricity generation under the concept of Energy 4.0. The event ran from February 20 to March 8 from 10 am to 10 pm to support the goal of clean energy transition and net-zero emissions. It was focused on EGAT’s attempt to utilise the 'Triple S' strategy, which balances the cost of electricity generation, environmental impact and power system security of Thailand. Keeping in line with the Expo 2020 motto of 'connecting minds, creating the future', EGAT hosted the event in partnership with the Ministry of Energy at the Thailand Pavilion. Under the concept of 'EGAT Smart Energy Solutions', the exhibition indicated business and innovations related to technology advancement and service design that supports the demands of the global energy industry.
The semi-outdoor exhibition showcased the EGAT group as a whole, which was comprised of the Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO), RATCH Group Public Company Limited (RATCH), EGAT International Company Limited (EGATi), and INNOPOWER Company Limited, highlighting the new concepts of smart energy solutions. The event displayed new initiatives to integrate with modern technologies and alternatives for energy generation.
EGAT have developed a "24/7 Matching Solution" that matches the electricity consumption with available renewable energy production, in real-time through Renewable Energy Exchange or REX. REX brings transparency to the world's alliance and offers Registrants and Participants to access the time-stamped clean energy certificate and accelerates the transition towards fully decarbonized grids.
The plant will prolong the renewable energy power plants, increase stability, and enhance price competitiveness by using eco-friendly equipment and existing resources for the utmost benefit.
Hybrid-EMS will manipulate the energy. During the day, the floating solar power plant will generate electricity, while at night, the mass of water will support the system to help lower the uncertainty of renewable energy and will also assist in generating electricity continuously for a longer period. The system also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 47,000 tonnes per year.
The sandbox is a project joined by EGAT to apply new technologies for energy services of the ERC. The sandbox project tests the innovations that use technology to support energy services with three projects: TU EGAT Energy Project, Si Saeng Tham Model Project, and Engy energy is yours Project. The objective of the ERC sandbox is to promote learning and exchange experiences between project participants and ERC to promote new energy business models and test energy technologies in a real-life environment.
EGAT aims to provide a platform for people who want to use energy efficiently and monitor energy usage, along with an affordable price for all businesses. The platform is stable, easy to install, has a low cost, and gives energy usage advice to both the heating and cooling sectors of the industry.
EGAT aims at EGAT Carbon Neutrality by 2050 to support the national goal of clean energy transition and net-zero emissions. To promote sustainable ways of energy production, EGAT plans to carry out 16 projects of Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid in EGAT's nine dams throughout Thailand, with a total generating capacity of 2,725 MW.
EGAT also developed the Hybrid-EMS (Hybrid-Energy Management System) to control the two renewable energy power plants, namely the hydropower plant and the floating solar power plant, to generate and supply electricity according to power potential with the highest efficiency.
With the potential of Thailand's leading power utility that enhances power system security and sustainable power development for all, EGAT is well prepared to join the world exposition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which is the cause of climate change.