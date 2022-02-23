In the spotlight : The Humanization of Sustainability
With the recent Cop 26 that took place in Glasgow, there's been much headway to address the climate change crisis that’s currently taking place. Cop 26 primarily saw nations try to achieve a future of carbon neutrality as well as keep global warming to 1.5°C by 2050.
Governments globally agreed to invest in sustainable and clean technologies that are also affordable and accessible to the larger public.
German lighting company, TRILUX, in cooperation with MPP Synergy, sees this as an opportunity as it hosted Global Live Leaders Roundtable in Dubai with the topic "Post COP26 | From Public Talk to Governments Walk". The purpose was to discuss meaningful insights and perspectives on how the private sector really can help governments moving the needle after COP26 - UN Climate Change Conference.
The roundtable saw discussions and panel sessions happen with key figures from the government of Dubai touch on topics like urban development, design and building, and the infrastructure industry.
TRILUX says that Human-centric lighting is the lighting industry's best bet about developing a sustainable solution that will lead on to the road for zero emissions.
"When it comes to lighting, the best thing we can provide is natural daylight, and that's the essence of human-centric lighting." added Joachim Geiger, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at TRILUX. "Everything in the room, is designed to be as natural daylight, in efficiency, colour and intensity that follows the sun and gives the user a more natural experience."
TRILUX is not alone, several organizations and companies are now rapidly shifting to LED lighting to hit the goal. Upgrading lighting systems are, in fact, the quickest and least intrusive part of building and infrastructure renovation, with immediate impact through lowering lighting-related energy consumption for buildings.
"In the end it's about know-how and connectivity." says Geiger. It's a technical challenge to add in the latest technologies and that includes the latest modules and components but, in the end, this makes lighting system centric to the human experience and benefit a customer in the long run.
TRILUX is no stranger to the region, having been an industry leader globally and been a leading regional player over the past decade. They have worked across multiple industries including the medical and retail industry especially given the UAE's ambitions to be among the first in the world to have a truly smart country as well as keep sustainability a key pillar in these developments.
Vikash Banwarie, Managing Director of Emerging Markets Middle East, India and Asia-Pacific at TRILUX added "Dubai really made a statement on how they've organized the World EXPO." Banwarie's notes that EXPO2020 really helped creating awareness around sustainability and connectivity and such events encourage knowledge sharing and inspiration.
"Human centricity goes beyond lighting, when you see pavilions at EXPO2020, you can see perfect examples of human centric buildings. This helps us to establish relationships and roll out objectives around sustainability across the region" Banwarie adds: "It is all about working with end-users of buildings and repeatedly explaining to end-users to help them understand the short and long term benefits. Let's call it the Humanization of Sustainability"
The Global Live Leaders Roundtable allows TRILUX to be a CONNECTED ENABLER between the different stakeholders in the building industry and exchange on relevant topics in a very pragmatic, down-to-earth way.
Olivier Piccolin, Managing Director, MPP Synergy Consulting who moderated the session says the time is now for governments to start acting on achieving the objectives of Post COP 26. "Knowledge sharing is very important because we always tend to assume the other party understand a technology fully which isn't always the case. The roundtable allows us to align with different stakeholders and brings people together and gives us a clearer picture on the government needs, challenges they face and which support will be required."
For example at the Global Leaders Table DAFZA shared that for higher and faster adoption rate of lighting and green building solutions, being user friendly and easy integration between different systems are vital.
With Cop 28 happening in Dubai in 2023, the UAE government has communicated that this has to be a solution-based Cop. The roundtable allows us to be pragmatic about and it allows us to come up with concrete solutions to deliver on the set priorities and needs of the Dubai government.
The roundtable saw key figures with the likes of Amel Chadli, Vice President Strategy & Digital Energy for Middle East & Africa at Schneider Electric, Moza Neimi, Director of productivity and demand at Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Faisal Alblooshi, Sr. Director Facility Management at Dubai Airport Freezone Authority - DAFZA and Filippo Lodi, Associate Director UNSTUDIO.
The roundtable saw the industry leaders talk about technology solutions that's open, scalable and accessible to customers in the region especially those with existing infrastructure that needs to integrate smart solutions. The panel concluded with crisp intentions of sustainability goals being achieved in the region before Cop 28 happens.
