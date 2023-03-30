Partner Content By KT Engage
Imtiaz Developments to launch second phase of Westwood Grande by Imtiaz
Imtiaz Developments has announced the launch of the second phase of their residential development Westwood Grande by Imtiaz, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
Further to the grand success of their recent launch of phase one, which was sold out on the day of launch, Imtiaz Developments has confirmed the launch of the second phase, Westwood Grande II by Imtiaz.
Masih Imtiaz, the CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said: "We are excited to launch the second phase of our landmark project in the JVC community, an iconic residential development that will transform the concept of urban living and raise the standards of luxury and innovation in the mid-range communities. With the launch of the second phase of this project, we are pleased to offer more investment opportunities to our customers looking to own properties that offer the highest return on their investment."
"The investors' confidence in Dubai real estate market and their keenness to invest in premium properties have allowed us to develop innovative projects that redefine user experience. In line with Dubai's Vision 2040 for urban living to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work in, our strategic development plans are focused on enhancing the living standards and well-being of our residents. Exceeding our customers' expectations and delivering our commitments is our ultimate objective."
Imtiaz Developments have collaborated with an award-winning international French architect and local engineering consultant, Emsquare, to deliver timeless and breathtaking architecture. The bespoke exterior design is a unique sight, creating an ideal balance between art and comfort to provide a unique living experience.
Westwood Grande II By Imtiaz consists of studio and one-bedroom premium apartments. The project offers fully furnished units with premium branded appliances and sophisticated finishes. Every apartment in the residential tower is powered by smart home technology, advanced IP intercoms, and keyless access entry. The project features high-end amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool, a world-class gymnasium facility, a lush, landscaped garden, and a children's play area designed to enrich and cultivate the social wellness of residents. The project location offers convenient access to Dubai's main hotspots, easy access to the Al Khail road, and is within walking distance to all the facilities that Jumeriah Village Circle has to offer, including Al Khail Avenue Mall.
For more information visit www.imtiazdevelopments.com or contact us info@imtiazdevelopments.com