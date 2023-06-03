Imtiaz Developments breaks ground on Pearl House Residence, worth over Dh 155 million, a project inspired by oceanic beauty
Imtiaz Developments, a prominent real estate developer in Dubai, announces the groundbreaking of its latest residential project, Pearl House by Imtiaz.
With an estimated worth of Dh155 million, this iconic development is set to create a new benchmark for premium living in the attractive Jumeirah Village Circle area of Dubai.
Pearl House By Imtiaz presents an exquisite collection of 190 studio and one-bedroom apartments within a magnificent 16-storey building. Designed to cater to both investors and end-users, the project offers an exceptional opportunity for individuals seeking unparalleled elegance and comfort.
Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments said: "Following the success of our previous projects in the Jumeirah Village community, we are thrilled to commence the construction of Pearl House by Imtiaz, a project that symbolises our dedication to extraordinary architecture and innovation. The launch of this project is part of our strategic milestones planned for this year. With its superior craftsmanship and prime location, we offer residents an exceptional living experience in the heart of Dubai."
With a starting price of Dh510,000, Pearl House by Imtiaz provides an accessible entry point into the world of premium living. The apartments are thoughtfully designed, inspired by the splendour of pearls, and offer residents a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality.
Anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, Pearl House by Imtiaz showcases a range of exclusive amenities that elevate the living experience. Residents will enjoy a club room, featuring an electric vehicle charging station for environmentally conscious individuals, fully furnished apartments with custom-made furniture, built-in office space for remote work, a fully-equipped gym, a serene courtyard, a rooftop pool, extra visitors parking, and a vibrant kids' playground.
