How TUKA Dubai reshapes the furniture industry
With its revolutionary concept that is set to disrupt the existing industry model, the company has become one of the leading pure e-commerce furniture companies in the UAE as well as a furniture package provider
TUKA Dubai, a UAE-based company, is reshaping the traditional furniture industry in the Middle East. As a pure e-commerce furniture company, TUKA provides furniture packages in one-click. These packages are notable for their stylish pre-curated designs that are well-thought-out by design experts, manufactured in a cost-efficient manner, and sold hassle-free direct to customers, and at affordable prices to boot.
The new generation of consumers is constantly in motion, juggling new adventures and opportunities. As such, this class of consumers presents a uniquely challenging profile: they love tech, they demand a great end-to-end customer experience, but at the same time they are time-constrained. The UAE, with its large expat community, comprising approximately 85 per cent of the population, is perhaps the most obvious example of such a market.
That's why some industry experts see in TUKA the 'Apple of home furniture', disrupting a dated furniture industry for the consumer's benefit. Rather than endure an exhausting furnishing experience, where one has to visit showrooms, browse and pick furniture, order individual pieces, move, deliver, and assemble items over the course of multiple weeks, consumers can instead opt for an end-to-end furnishing journey defined by a beautiful home design set-up in one-click.
Behind the concept of TUKA are co-founders Mehmet Ersin Kocak and Imane Mesfar. Imane, a trained architect, was driven to found TUKA to realise an egalitarian vision of comfortable, beautiful homes for all. Imane explains that she "founded TUKA to make stylish, affordable, hassle-free homes accessible to anyone and everyone." Kocak, a former top-management consultant, sees an untapped market ripe for service: "the month-on-month double-digit growth, which we have seen, is exceptional and shows that our customers love TUKA. In the long-term, the UAE's population growth will further fuel the market and boost TUKA's growth."
TUKA's strong management team is supported by an experienced advisory board, consisting of global leaders such as Dr Thomas Netzer, COO of multi-billion dollar furniture giant Wayfair, who is equally excited about TUKA's prospects: "TUKA has the potential to become the next furniture unicorn in the Middle East, I have full trust in the driven and capable management team."
The team's next innovation is to offer more than furniture packages. TUKA NOW will offer individual furniture pieces online to customers, further leveraging TUKA's existing network of manufacturers, retailers, upcoming and established brands in partnership with TUKA.
With thousands of satisfied customers served to date, TUKA is the number one pure e-commerce furniture company in the UAE and the number one furniture package provider.
Why customers love TUKA
• Stylish: All furniture packages and items are carefully designed, crafted and curated by a team of design experts to cater to different tastes
• Hassle-free: Forget the old furnishing 'drag' that lasts multiple weeks and involves picking, buying, moving, and assembling furniture. Instead furnish your home entirely with one-click
• Affordable: Thanks to the direct-to-customer approach, which eliminates the traditional showroom furniture retailers, TUKA is able to offer beautiful and long-lasting furniture sourced from manufacturers that furnish five-star hotels. A one-bedroom apartment can be furnished for Dh10,900 or less with an installment plan.
• Fast: Your new beautiful home is set-up within one day
With its innovative model, TUKA is truly reinventing the furnishing experience in the UAE. We hope to see the UAE's next unicorn.
