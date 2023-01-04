Style more, Pay less with Homebox
One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items
The month of December brings curtains down on another year through a glittering array of festivities and gatherings with family and loved ones. As you get set to welcome guests, why not take the opportunity to deck up your living space with a makeover?
Home Box, one-stop shop for your modern furniture and décor needs at affordable prices, is offering an extensive range of stylish furniture and furnishings. Add a dose of glamour with bold and bright colours, exquisite decor pieces in pretty designs and serveware that turn your soiree into the talk of the town.
Now you can catch the part sale in-store and online; with such wonderful offerings as; a 25-50 per cent off on selected furniture and loads of other discounts and offers on Home Décor, furnishings, rugs, lamps, kitchens, lighting and more. This really is a golden opportunity for you to welcome the new year with a completely revamped and spruced up home. Hurry as the offer is valid from December 26 until January 29, 2023.
Even if you are unable to physically visit the store, you can shop online and explore more variety and options at Homeboxstores.com. From stunning furniture pieces that are fun as well as functional to decor accessories that will elevate the beauty of your home, this a wonderful opportunity to redecorate your living spaces, which is not only on point in terms of budget but offering quality to match your needs.
Speaking about the offer, Ajay Antal, CEO at Home Box, said: "At Home Box, we constantly research the market and focus on creating products that meet the needs of our customers. Our aim is to fill the gap in the market for fashionwear, contemporary home essentials at value-for-money prices. In the years ahead, we want to find more innovative ways to enhance customer experience by raising the bar on delivering an economical home shopping experience."
With 12 stores in the UAE and 39 stores in the GCC region, Home Box is set for further expansion in the UAE, with new stores scheduled to open in Silicon central Mall. Within the UAE, Home Box is present in multiple locations such as Oasis Center; Ibn Battuta, Sky Garden, Sharjah City Center, Al Zahia City Centre, Al Qasmia Sharjah, Liwa Center; Bawadi Mall, Deerfield, Al Wahda, Dana Plaza Fujairah and RAK