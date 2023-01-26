Heavy rains in Dubai: Delivery apps announce suspension, delay in services due to unstable weather

The National Centre of Meteorology has reported heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail in several parts of the country, forecast to persist tomorrow as well
As the day progresses, rains continue to pour down over Dubai, causing roads to well up with water. RTA earlier announced that there will be road closures and that alternative routes will provided.
Delivery apps are warning their customers that deliveries may be delayed due to the unstable weather.
Deliveroo posted a notice on their home page, informing customers that they are not accepting orders as the weather is bad. They have asked customers to contact restaurants directly instead.
Careem is accepting orders but has told customers that their delivery drivers, or 'Captains', may be delayed.
The Talabat app is taking orders but delivery times are longer than usual.
Heavy rains hit all seven emirates yesterday, and the unstable weather is expected to continue throughout the day today. Some parts of the country may even experience thunder and lightning.
