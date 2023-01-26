Heavy rains in Dubai: Delivery apps announce suspension, delay in services due to unstable weather

Customers are informed that drivers may be delayed due to waterlogging and traffic on the roads

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:22 AM

As the day progresses, rains continue to pour down over Dubai, causing roads to well up with water. RTA earlier announced that there will be road closures and that alternative routes will provided.

Delivery apps are warning their customers that deliveries may be delayed due to the unstable weather.

Deliveroo posted a notice on their home page, informing customers that they are not accepting orders as the weather is bad. They have asked customers to contact restaurants directly instead.

Careem is accepting orders but has told customers that their delivery drivers, or 'Captains', may be delayed.

The Talabat app is taking orders but delivery times are longer than usual.

Heavy rains hit all seven emirates yesterday, and the unstable weather is expected to continue throughout the day today. Some parts of the country may even experience thunder and lightning.

ALSO READ: