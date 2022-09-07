Growing popularity of luxury car rentals in Dubai
Find out why tourists prefer to drive exotic cars in Dubai and how the industry has emerged as one of the fastest growing in the emirates
Booming demand
There has been a radical shift in Dubai’s economy over the last few years. The city, which was once heavily dependent on oil and gas, has shifted its attention to business and tourism. A wide number of sectors have benefited from this change. The car leasing and rental industry is one of the biggest examples of this.
With a combined share of around 80 per cent, Dubai and Abu Dhabi actually take the top spot among the emirates with the highest number of rental fleets.
Visitors and business expatriates who visit the city choose car rentals in Dubai over public transport like buses and taxis due to high costs of cab fares as well as high yearly costs of registration and car insurance.
Everyone can now experience the thrill of driving a recreational car without purchasing it. This is possible thanks to marketplaces such as OneClickDrive.com that lists a wide-selection of cars from local car rental suppliers as well as flexible rental terms, spanning a day to a month, so users can choose based on their preferences.
Reasons Dubai leads the industry
Several factors have contributed to the rise of recreational car rentals in Dubai.
High standard of living, limited public transport coverage and the overbearing heat and humidity are few of the reasons that has led to most of Dubai's population preferring cars as a convenient mode of transportation.
Additionally, the prices of cars from a majority of renowned auto brands are fairly cheaper in the UAE, making the car rental businesses easier to establish.
Growing business and tourism have also been major contributing factors. Moreover, car rentals have become the top choice among Dubai residents planning a trip with family or a weekend getaway with friends since they provide the flexibility of having a car for the duration of their liking.
Furthermore, places like Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah Beach Residence have many five-star hotels, penthouses, and restaurants with ultra-rich owners and guests who like to travel in high-end cars. Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls Royces are not an uncommon sight in the valet parking areas at such places.
Redefining car rentals
Changing the ecosystem is OneClickDrive, a car rental marketplace that has been instrumental in seamlessly connecting both customers and car rental companies, unlike other apps and websites.
The website and mobile app have recorded an exponential traffic growth of more than one million-page views in the last 12 months.
This provides car rental companies exposure to OneClickDrive.com’s 200,000+ monthly users, helping them to get high-quality leads and in turn, helping them achieve a substantial return on investment (ROI).
Furthermore, OneClickDrive solely charges a monthly subscription cost from rental car companies in accordance with the plan chosen; no commission is taken from any bookings received, making the company earnings, 100 per cent theirs.
Top recreational car brands
Dubai is an international automotive hub and owns some of the world's most desired luxury sports cars. The scale and variety of recreational cars you can find here are incomparable.
You can find almost all types of cars for renting — economy, luxury, exotic, sports, and SUVs, among others.
Renting a luxury sports car like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren or Porsche, is quite easy and convenient in Dubai.
This Ferrari Tributo F8 listed on OneClickDrive is available for rental @ Dh3,600 per day
Cost of recreational car rentals in Dubai
Car rental companies in Dubai offer cars to customers on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The 'pay for what you use' model ensures that the customers only pay for the number of days or weeks the car is hired.
You can rent recreational cars like a Dodge Charger Muscle for as low as Dh250 per day or Lamborghini Urus at Dh3,500 per day on OneClickDrive — a leading car rental marketplace in Dubai.
Final thoughts:
Cars in Dubai define the lifestyle of people. You can hear Porsche, Maserati, McLaren, Jaguar, Ferrari, or Lamborghini growling at the traffic lights or admire some of the top models outside chic cafes in Jumeirah Beach Residence or Downtown Dubai. You can also catch a glimpse of these luxury sports cars in the valet area of Dubai malls.
Make a booking today to have the ultimate experience of driving a luxury sports car.