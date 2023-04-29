'You carry our trust': UAE leaders hail appointment of Dubai's two deputy rulers

Congratulatory messages poured in for Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed

Wam file photos

Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 7:51 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 8:00 PM

Government leaders have lauded the appointment of Dubai's two deputy rulers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday issued a decree announcing the new designations.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed first deputy ruler of Dubai, while Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been named second deputy ruler of the emirate.

The two deputy rulers were present in a meeting between the UAE President and Vice-Presidents on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared photos of his meeting with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying it was held "for the sake of the country":

Upon his appointment's announcement, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed expressed his gratitude and vowed to continue working alongside his father and brother.

“I thank the precious trust placed in me by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. I will work according to the vision and approach of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed,” he tweeted.

A number of officials also took to Twitter to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed's sons.

Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, sent out his congratulations. “I congratulate Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed for getting appointed as First Deputy, and for Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, hailed the new appointees and expressed hope. “As young leaders, you carry our trust to achieve the collective vision for Dubai’s success, and will undoubtedly support your brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed every step of the way,” he said.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) also shared its best wishes.

“Congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his appointment as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. We wish Your Highness success in the development journey,” the centre tweeted.

Kuwaiti leaders lauded the new officeholders as well. Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber AI-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah all sent cables of congratulations.

