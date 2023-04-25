Look: Sheikh Mohammed attends Al Maktoum wedding ceremony in Dubai

Dubai Ruler congratulates newlyweds and wishes them happy and prosperous life

Photos: Wam

By WAM Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 11:39 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the wedding ceremony of Sheikh Maktoum, the son of late Sheikh Majid bin Obaid Al Maktoum, and the daughter of late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council along with a number of sheikhs.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and prosperous life.