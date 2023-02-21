UAE strongly condemns 'illegal' North Korean missile launch, calls act 'reckless and provocative'

The missiles landed off the coast of Japan; in a statement to the UN Security Council, the Emirates confirms its solidarity with the island nation

The UAE has condemned the recent ballistic missile launch conducted by North Korea, which saw the missiles land in the sea off the coast of Japan.

In his address at the UN Security Council meeting on Non-Proliferation/Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Mohamed Abushahab, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative reaffirmed the UAE's stance.

"The UAE strongly condemns this latest provocation by the DPRK," he said, referring to the intercontinental ballistic missile launch that put the people of Hokkaido, Japan, "in grave danger."

"In less than one year, the DPRK has launched more than seventy ballistic missiles, including nine ICBMs – each in violation of Security Council resolutions," he said.

He confirmed that the UAE stands in solidarity with the people of Japan and the Republic of Korea, while calling North Korea's behaviour "reckless and provocative". He said that this behaviour is harmful not only to its neighbours, but has global impact, undermining stability and security everywhere.

"The UAE remains deeply concerned by the heightened nuclear rhetoric in the region and the prospects that the DPRK will conduct a seventh nuclear test. We call on the DPRK to respect international law, abide by the Security Council’s resolutions, and return to the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

Abushahab also said that the Security Council must protect non-proliferation from further violations, and must combat the ways in which North Korea funds its illegal nuclear weapons programme.

"Regrettably, the DPRK continues to prioritise proliferation and escalation over the urgent humanitarian needs of its population," he said. "We urge the DPRK to cooperate with the UN and the international community, to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation impacting its people, and to allow humanitarian assistance to resume within the country."

He concluded by saying that it is time for North Korea to "return to dialogue" since the current situation is "dangerous and unsustainable."

