UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Karachi police headquarters

Three security force members and a civilian were killed, according to Pakistani government officials

Relatives comfort each other as they mourn the death of Ajmal Maseh, who was killed in yesterday's attack on a police station in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters

By WAM Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 4:35 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted police headquarters in Karachi, southern Pakistan, resulting in numerous deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The ministry offered its sincere condolences to the government of Pakistan and its people, as well as its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

Officials from the South Asian country said militants launched a deadly suicide attack on the police headquarters, with the sound of gunfire and explosions rocking the heart of Karachi for several hours.

Three security force members and a civilian were killed and 18 security force members wounded, according to government officials. Two suicide bombers were killed and at least one blew himself up after entering the police building, officials added. Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility.

ALSO READ: