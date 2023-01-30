UAE strongly condemns bombing of mosque in Pakistan

The blast, which took place in Peshawar, killed over 30 and injured over 100 worshippers

By WAM Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 7:12 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan and resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people and to the families of victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

