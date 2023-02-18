UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

The official account of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change posted a picture of Dr Sultan Al Jaber shaking hands with the monarch
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military patrol in Niger's Intagami town, resulting in the death and injury of numerous soldiers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) affirmed that the country expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism.
The ministry expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Niger and its people, and offered its condolences to the families of the victims. It also extended wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack.
ALSO READ:
The official account of the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change posted a picture of Dr Sultan Al Jaber shaking hands with the monarch
Abu Dhabi Police has uploaded a video online of a car entering an intersection out of turn, crashing into another car and spinning out of control
'Employers will try to justify not increasing pay by highlighting the benefits they offer. However, we know that for jobseekers and employees, salary reigns supreme,' says expert
The funds will be used to provide immediate relief assistance as well as to support sustainable development projects
Members from Khalifa University and Mubadala trekked through the Marangu route and achieved a success rate of over 90%, even though the six-day route’s success rate is generally only 70%
The three places of worship are linked together through an elevated landscaped garden that becomes a shared space for gathering and connection
The facility, which features a mosque, church, and synagogue, opens its doors on March 1 for visitors
Second annual Reaching the Last Mile charity run will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay Waterfront on Saturday