UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By WAM Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 4:52 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military patrol in Niger's Intagami town, resulting in the death and injury of numerous soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) affirmed that the country expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism.

The ministry expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Niger and its people, and offered its condolences to the families of the victims. It also extended wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack.

