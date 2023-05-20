UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces best, worst government services

Company plans to instal more of these machines in residential communities and shopping malls across the country
The UAE's new customer satisfaction rating tool has yielded results — revealing the best and worst government services in the country.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the services that made it to the top of the list and those at the bottom.
The best, he said, was the issuance of passports and driver's licences "..in addition to the excellence of the services of the Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs".
"At the bottom of the list are the services of attestation and equivalence of educational certificates and booking medical appointments," he added.
These results were gathered through the recently launched Government Services Observatory, which garnered one million evaluations per month for more than 1,400 government services, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
