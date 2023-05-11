UAE: Got a complaint or feedback? You can now WhatsApp top govt official in Sharjah directly

Minister notes that the Emirates is the best country to invest in, as it is one of the most religiously, politically, socially diverse countries in the world
In its latest initiative to connect with the residents, the Sharjah Municipality established a direct communication channel between the authority and the public. Residents and citizens can now interact with the director general through WhatsApp.
On Thursday, the Municipality issued a statement to make the announcement: "As a testament to our commitment to delivering services that meet your expectations and overcome any challenges you may face, we have assigned WhatsApp number that allows you to communicate directly with the Director General."
Residents can share their feedback, complaints, or suggestions if they encounter difficulties while using other communication channels. The Director General can be contacted on WhatsApp through this number: 0501617777
In the emirate, citizens can reach out to authorities and even to the Ruler, telling them of their needs or sharing their feedback. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, often interacts with the people and sends out his messages through a radio channel.
The program known as Direct Line or 'Al Khat Al Mubasher' in Arabic, has become extremely popular in Sharjah as a platform where residents can express their concerns and issues. The show's host contacts relevant government departments or officials to obtain responses and solutions to the problems raised by the people. The programme was launched in 2006.
