UAE approves system to monitor customer satisfaction in government services

The announcement comes as Sheikh Mohammed chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new year on Monday

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 7:42 PM

The UAE Cabinet has approved a Government Services Observatory – an interactive digital platform that displays customer satisfaction with government services in real-time. The platform also displays customers’ impressions of the various available channels, such as websites, apps and service delivery centres.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2023 on Monday.

National strategy for desertification

The UAE Cabinet approved the strategy that includes 33 major initiatives and a national action agenda until 2030. The strategy is based on five axes, with the aim of preserving ecosystems, improving the condition of arid and dry lands, and mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change on ecosystems affected by desertification.

Integrated incentives to support the space sector

The Cabinet approved a decision to regulate permits for space-related activities. This will boost investments and attract investors from all over the world.

It approved a decision to ensure compensation for damage caused to third parties during space activities. The meeting also approved a decision to regulate space resource activities.

Financing federal higher education institutions

During the meeting, the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Education to take the necessary measures and issue guidelines for implementing the system, in coordination with all authorities concerned.

The UAE also approved the re-formation of the Emirates Council for Food Security. The meeting also approved a unified financial procedures guide for donations and financial transfers outside the country.

