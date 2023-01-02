UAE approves system to monitor customer satisfaction in government services

In a video, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen taking a chopper ride during the record-breaking fireworks in Capital
The UAE Cabinet has approved a Government Services Observatory – an interactive digital platform that displays customer satisfaction with government services in real-time. The platform also displays customers’ impressions of the various available channels, such as websites, apps and service delivery centres.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2023 on Monday.
The UAE Cabinet approved the strategy that includes 33 major initiatives and a national action agenda until 2030. The strategy is based on five axes, with the aim of preserving ecosystems, improving the condition of arid and dry lands, and mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change on ecosystems affected by desertification.
The Cabinet approved a decision to regulate permits for space-related activities. This will boost investments and attract investors from all over the world.
It approved a decision to ensure compensation for damage caused to third parties during space activities. The meeting also approved a decision to regulate space resource activities.
During the meeting, the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Education to take the necessary measures and issue guidelines for implementing the system, in coordination with all authorities concerned.
The UAE also approved the re-formation of the Emirates Council for Food Security. The meeting also approved a unified financial procedures guide for donations and financial transfers outside the country.
ALSO READ:
In a video, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen taking a chopper ride during the record-breaking fireworks in Capital
They will be available until March 31 this year
Traffic and civil defence, motorcycles, bicycles, ambulances, and rapid intervention teams were also all stationed throughout various parts of the city
Over 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebration locations to the parking areas designated for the event
From today, personal liquor licences will be free of cost for those eligible to avail them
Investigators were able to solve 2,290 cases using fingerprints other than face print as visual forensic evidence to reveal identities
A person must be at least 21 to drink legally in the UAE, and alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places
Over 1,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each