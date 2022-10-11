Glittering Line Up At Dubai Opera
The coming two months will feature four fantastic performances hit the stage including Travis, Riverdance, Peter Bence and Rob Lake.
Dubai Opera, the ultimate performing arts destination, has announced its exceptional line up for October and November. The city's most iconic cultural destination will be playing host to a diverse programme of six world-class performances.
The entertainment offering is truly multi-faceted, with the varied lineup ensuring there's something for everyone. This unique and awe-inspiring venue will bring the world's most acclaimed musicals and shows to both residents and visitors of the UAE. With visitor numbers surpassing the one million mark since opening, Dubai Opera is proud to support the city's burgeoning arts and entertainment scene.
Travis (Rock/ Pop Concert)
Over the years, Travis have headlined Glastonbury, T in the Park, Witness Ireland, Fuji Rock Japan, Benicassim Spain, and many more of the world's leading festivals, as well as epic performances at Coachella & Montreux, to name but a few. Upon its release, Travis' third album 'The Invisible Band' spent four weeks at number one in the UK, achieving four times platinum status in the process. The Scottish rock band will be taking to Dubai Opera's stage to perform famous hits like 'Sing', 'Flowers in the Window', and 'Side'. Prepare to be immersed in some seriously nostalgic music!
When: Monday 17 October (8pm)
Price: Tickets start from Dh240
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (Theatrical dance show)
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the
original stage phenomenon celebrated the world over for its Grammy award‐winning score and thrilling, passionate energy of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan re-recorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan completely reimagined the ground‐breaking show with spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume design. The amazing Anniversary Show powerfully reinvents the original Irish dance phenomenon that took the world by storm. This multi-faceted, Grammy award‐winning show is full of passion, energy, international dance, and music with spectacular lighting, stage, and costume design to bring the show to life.
When: 27th – 30th October (27th & 28th – 8pm | 29th & 30th – 2pm & 8pm)
Price: Tickets start from Dh325
Peter Bence (Classical Performance)
Piano virtuoso, Peter Bence takes to the Dubai Opera stage for an evening of musical and instrumental sensationalism. Bence has achieved sensational success with his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He takes the piano to a whole new level, turning the instrument into a full orchestra by creating unique and different sounds, which inspires both younger and older generations of musicians and music lovers from everywhere around the world. He has performed sold-out shows in over 40 countries, including the Sydney Opera House, Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Stadthalle in Vienna, and Victoria Hall in Geneva. He opened BBC's Proms in The Park 2017, in Hyde Park, London for 50,000 people. Witness a worldwide piano sensation, composer, and music producer who holds a 'Fastest piano player' Guinness World Record take the art of piano to a whole new level with classical and contemporary hits.
When: 11th November (8pm)
Price: Tickets start from Dh190
The Magic of Rob Lake (Illusionist Show)
Named 'The World's Greatest Illusionist' by NBC, Rob Lake is one of the world's most celebrated illusionists. He became the youngest magician in history to receive 'The Merlin Award', as 'International Stage Magician of the Year' and went on to mesmerise millions globally. Lake serves as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, commercials, world-famous theme parks, and theatrical shows. His magical creations can be seen in numerous theatrical productions across the globe, including multiple upcoming Broadway productions and over 1,000 productions of Disney's 'Beauty and the beast'. The Dubai Opera audience will be dazzled by his mind-blowing illusions.
When: 25th – 27th November (8pm)
Price: Tickets start from Dh250
For more information and to book your ticket, visit https://www.dubaiopera.com/