Fresh produce from the source right to your doorstep
When we say fresh, we say Farzana
One of the biggest fresh fruits and vegetables distributors and importers Farzana is on a mission to bring the best of the world's fruits, vegetables and local produce for the people of the UAE.
Serving B2B segment for the past 55 years, Farzana caters today to HoReCA, wholesalers, food manufacturers, retailers and consumers delivering fresh and frozen produce across the UAE with more than 150 temperature-controlled reefer trucks and re-exporting to more than 20 countries worldwide.
Creating a niche for itself, Farzana has something for each and every one. From bulk supply, to exotic fruits and from rare bird eggs to easy-to-buy readymade fruits and vegetable boxes for time-poor customers who don't want to compromise on quality and taste of home cooking, Farzana offers the ultimate quality of fresh produce, eggs and frozen foods.
Since healthy eating has increasingly become mainstream, with most consumers expecting the food industry to meet the highest requirements of health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability, consumer demands and expectations have been easily met at Farzana. "The focus on delivering fresh, quality produce will continue in 2023. This means that we, as importers and suppliers, have to work relentlessly with growers across the world to bring in high-quality and sustainable produce", says Farzana founder, Mohammed Al Sharif.
This year, Farzana is looking to increase its imports with more than 200,000 tonnes of foods and relaunch company owned brands Lavida and Farmila in fresh and frozen segments, respectively.
Farzana's e-commerce platform has been showcasing all the products the company offers to the consumers and bulk buyers such as restaurants and cafes across the Emirates market since 2021 and aims to offer people the best quality produce at affordable prices and best services. Afterall, what could be better than getting daily fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the wholesaler with the ultimate quality at best prices?
With more than 300 products listed on the Farzana e-commerce platform and special daily deliveries across the Emirates, today, Farzana has become a household name for shoppers seeking best quality produce for their families.
Last but not least, orders placed before 2 pm each day will benefit from same-day delivery in Dubai, and orders over Dh100 will be delivered to customers for free at their doorstep.
Download Farzana app today and get all your fresh food you need the best the nature has to offer. For more information, please visit www.farzana.ae or call 800FARZANA (800 3279262).