Fashionably aware
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, hosted its first-ever kids fashion show to foster greater inclusivity for children with autism. The event was hosted in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Maharat Learning Center, the UAE's first institute for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, as part of an ongoing CSR campaign under the umbrella of 'Powered by Love'. The campaign will culminate in SHEIN donating $40,000 to the centre, following participation from the community.
The evening of fun and fashion aimed to promote a positive self-image for the children of determination, empowering them with increased confidence as they modelled the latest looks from SHEIN's all-new kidswear collection. Three distinct themes from the collection were on display: 'The artist in you', featuring creative pieces in collaboration with inspiring artists from across the world; 'Trendsetter', with chic and trendy styles perfect for the cooler season; and 'Family Twinning', for the whole family to match in fashionable style. Each category featured a variety of designs in neutral and soft tones. Check out the collection here.
Children found creative ways to incorporate their unique personalities into their runway performances, amidst applause from a cheering audience of leading influencers and social media personalities. Guests also enjoyed a thrilling magic show, exciting dance routines, and live musical concerts.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment said: "We are delighted to collaborate with SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, for its first-ever Kids Fashion Show as part of the Dubai Fashion Season - fall / winter collection campaign. The highly awaited fashion show, which featured three newly designed collections showcased by 23 models and children of determination, was an exciting and integral element of our event programme. SHEIN's belief that everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion, reflected in their Powered by Love initiative that increases awareness of autism, fits perfectly in the inclusive nature of the Dubai Fashion Season. We look forward to the further development of our partnership."
Dr Hebah Shata, CEO of Maharat Learning Center, commented: "Early intervention for children facing autism is the key to improving their learning, communication, social skills, and brain development. It is the most effective method of treatment, especially in the first six years of a child’s life. I thank SHEIN for their support in spreading awareness about autism. Partnerships like this are crucial to building a cohesive, safe, and inclusive society."
The initiative is aligned with SHEIN's ongoing partnership with Maharat Learning Center, with the objective to equip children facing autism spectrum disorder, as well as their parents and caregivers, with the tools, knowledge, and platforms they need to achieve their full potential and better integrate within the wider community. Highlights from the show will be featured in a community social media drive, inviting followers to ‘like’ the photos from 13-30 October to show their support as SHEIN donates $40,000 to the centre.
Autism spectrum disorder is prevalent across the region, with the UAE Ministry of Community Development registering more than 4,500 cases. According to the World Population Review, the wider GCC recorded autism rates above 100 per 10,000 people. Awareness, education, and early intervention services are key to improving the lives of the affected children and their families, and this is a shared vision that unites SHEIN and the Maharat Learning Center.