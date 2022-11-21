Exxeella Education Group LLC now marks its presence into UAE
Exxeella Education Group LLC Registered in Minneapolis, USA with its wide presence in India has now entered into UAE market to assist students who wants to study abroad in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Speaking to the chairman Aravind Arasavilli at a Fair Organized in Dubai about the services they offer goes on.
Mr. Aravind Arasavilli said that Exxeella Education group is now aims to open branches in Dubai, sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the next 6 months of time. This month we are opening our first branch in UAE at Dubai. This branch help the students who want to pursue their education and as well as immigration which helps to build their career. The services would include
- Superior career counseling
- Guidance to choose right country
- University & course selection
- Complete admission guidance
- IELTS / PTE / GRE / TOEFL Coaching
- Expert visa Guidance
- Assistance in travel /accommodation & foreign exchange
- IELTS/TOEFL or any other proficiency tests is the minimum requirement for any university that they want to pursue their further studies in abroad. Students who want to study in USA need to appear for GRE (Graduate Record Examination)
- For Canada also student need to appear for IELTS or TOEFL. Exxeella helps students to crack these Proficiency tests through our experienced faculty and also we are offering online and as well as offline sessions for the students based on their flexible timings from any of the location.
- We maximize the chance for students to reach their dream destinations and pursue further education in Universities abroad globally. We provide them with expert guidelines and genuine information keeping the student needs in mind. Our expertise in the field of overseas education has made us a time-tested resource in helping students to gain admission for suitable courses in recognized universities.
Immigration:
Speaking about the event, Senior immigration expert Md. Jahangir said that Canada is now hub for technology and as well as management jobs. With its easy Canada PR access and now people across the globe are aspiring for the same. As per recent survey Canada is having millions of job vacancies and also they are having health care benefits to the family and freedom to start a business. Exxeella assists with the total end to end process in Canada PR. We help Initial evaluation, complete profile guidance, based on the job opportunities to the present occupation. We assist in providing free IELTS coaching for the students enrolled to get the desired score. To get detailed information of the Canada PR which includes express PNP and AIPP. You can now reach to our Local Team on email dubai@exellaedu.com or WhatsApp +971557588364 to book appointment with counselor to get the information.