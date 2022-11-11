Experience the best start to your day
Feeling hungry? Nando's new breakfast menu offers an array of healthy dishes to help you kickstart your morning, so pull a chair.
For years, people around the world have perceived this South African food joint for its flame grilled PERi-PERi styled chicken. So, be it a group of friends with varied tastes hanging out together, or the party that includes families, the Nando's menu has something for everyone, making them keep coming back for more. But this time, the restaurant has introduced its usual offerings with a slight twist - Nando's newly launched breakfast menu!
A healthy breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, which makes it even more crucial for you to start off your day with something delicious. If you are a foodie like us, we are sure you would want to start off on a healthy note, and what’s better than Nando's authentic breakfast, ideal to go with family or friends (Don't forget to get some pretty snaps, while you're at it!)
Now, whether you're looking for a delicious toast to top up the good fats, or dive into a stack of pancakes, Nando's has got you covered in your hunt for the best breakfast spot in Dubai.
A newest addition to Dubai's stylist bevvy of breakfast eateries, Nando's serves up delicious and innovative breakfast dishes like 'home-styled pulled chicken and herb omelette', 'eggs and avo with a PERi-drizzle twist', 'berry rabanadas', and a host of other options that are absolutely hard to miss out on!
Cereal lovers! This one's for you - The honey crunch tigela is sure to hit the spot. Crunchy honey granola, served with smooth yoghurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and topped off with a drizzle of honey and fresh mint, if that doesn't make you go weak in the knees, nothing will.
Drool-worthy stacks of delicious buttermilk pancakes. Sounds enticing? Discover Nando's delectable spiced maple and buttermilk pancakes that's topped with whipped cream and a dusting of icing sugar. The dish is served with strawberries, blueberries and spiced maple syrup.
Looking for the perfect French toast? Indulge in some flavoursome rabanadas for the ultimate breakfast treat. At Nando's, you can choose to snack over some berry or pistachio rabanadas. The sweet toasts are usually dusted with icing sugar and served with spiced maple syrup.
From the rise and shine menu, what's better than some home-styled breakfast on your table? If you are feeling ravenous, try Nando's exclusive casa breakfast. The wholesome dish features a grilled chicken sausage, flavoured with traditional South African boerewors spices, two fried eggs, grilled vine tomatoes, grilled mushrooms and baked beans, sprinkled with fresh chives and served with toast and PERi-butter.
What's more? You can even add two fried eggs to your hearty meal for just Dh10, or a pulled chicken for Dh15 and lots more. Also, choose from a selection of beverages including Café Doce, South African Rooibos tea, and everyone's favourite - Fresh orange juice.
With dishes on the breakfast menu starting from Dh29, you are guaranteed the finest quality ingredients and classic dishes you know and love and will want to come back for. You can explore Nando's delicious breakfast menu across three locations in Dubai —Dubai Motor City, Marina Walk and The Greens.