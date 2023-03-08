Partner Content BY KT Engage
Enjoy a more wonderful Ramadan at Global Village
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multi-cultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan.
Majlis of the world
Global Village is welcoming back the Majlis of the World, where guests will enjoy the finest Ramadan traditions in a one-of-a-kind setting. Guests can order Iftar or Suhoor or bring food from any of the 250+ dining options around the park. A variety of Ramadan-themed performances will include oud, qanun, harp and cello players, a traditional Tannoura dancer and a close-up magician to mesmerise majlis guests. Families and friends can also rent board and card games like Uno, Keiram, Jackaroo, Chess and Backgammon. Guests can either choose a standard booking for Dh75 per hour, or a premium booking for Dh100 per hour. Both options require a two-hours minimum booking and include a Dh50 rebate on Majlis of the World F&B bill per booking. All bookings can be made online through www.globalvillage.com or the app starting from March 6.
Ramadan shopping
Global Village is the perfect place for guests to find those special Ramadan flavours and decorations with 3,500+ shopping outlets. For Ramadan home accessories, the Egypt, Turkiye, and Al Sana'a pavilions will be selling a selection of collections and on-off pieces, while tasty dates and sweets can be found at the KSA, Syria, and Oman pavilions. The UAE, Yemen, Pakistan, Kuwait and Bahrain pavilions will be the places to go for anyone looking for spices and condiments to add that something extra to their Ramadan dishes. For the Ramadan chefs of the family, the India pavilion offers unique clay cooking pots that would make a wonderful addition to any Iftar table as they are known to retain the nutritive values of food cooked in them.
Picture perfect
For the month of Ramadan, Global Village is decked out in Ramadan wonder. From the market and décor along celebration walk to street décor across the park. It's a great time to soak in the relaxed atmosphere of Ramadan nights.
Quite a performance
Across the entire month, Global Village will host a variety of Ramadan-themed shows. The highlight will be a magnificent 30-piece arabesque orchestra performing twice every night on the main stage. Other shows guests can look forward to include a violin player and the lightshow kaleidoscope.
Guests can enjoy a more wonderful Ramadan with the park's new operating hours, 6 pm to 2 am daily to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings. Global Village promises a memorable time for the whole family as it will continue to welcome guests until April 29.
