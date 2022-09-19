Enhance by Mediclinic opens in the Dubai Mall
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
Mediclinic Middle East announced the launch of Enhance, its new aesthetics and wellness brand and the first standalone clinic for these types of treatments.
The clinic will provide a full range of services and technologies in the fields of aesthetic medicine, plastic surgery, energy-based technology, aesthetic gynaecology, aesthetic dentistry, and lifestyle-related treatments. It will be situated in Perfumery and Co., Fashion Avenue, in the centre of the Dubai Mall.
Enhance by Mediclinic has been designed keeping the modern man and woman in mind. The interior is an oasis of calm and tranquillity, but with cutting-edge treatments provided by internationally renowned doctors and therapists who are all in-demand experts in their particular fields.
As is the case with all facilities under the Mediclinic name, clients can expect the highest standards of clinical expertise and safety in an environment different from a traditional medical setting.
David Hadley, chief executive officer of Mediclinic, Middle East, said: "The launch of Enhance is the culmination of many months of planning, and we are delighted with the result. Enhance is the first cosmetics clinic in The Dubai Mall and offers high-end, expert treatments to a clientele, appreciating quality results, reliability, accessibility and a superior level of customer experience, which truly sets itself apart from anything else that is currently available in the market."
For more information or to book an appointment, please call 800-ENHANCE (3642623) or visit www.enhancebymediclinic.ae / www.instagram.com/enhancebymediclinic/