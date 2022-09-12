Emirates Draw - 'Something BIG is Coming' and A New Collaboration with Radio Mirchi
Grand Prize-Winning Numbers 9657642
Emirates Draw continues to craft new opportunities and experiences for its participants and the community. The socially responsible organization announced during the latest draw results that 'Something BIG is coming' and to stay tuned for more soon. Meanwhile, Emirates Draw collaborated with Radio Mirchi 102.4 FM Terminal Season 16 to give entrants a chance to win the Grand Prize of AED 100 Million and a fully paid trip to the vibrant cities of Prague and Salzburg.
Emirates Draw urges entrants to continue playing and to tune into Radio Mirchi 102.4 FM on the 16th of September in the evening hours to find out who will get to travel the world as a multi-millionaire.
The evening announcements also included the latest results. Besides the seven guaranteed winners, the Main Draw saw 1 participant match 4 out of 7 digits to win AED 7,777, 62 participants match 3 out of 7 digits to win AED 777, as many as 447 participants match 2 out of 7 digits to win AED 77 and finally, nearly 10% of all participants matched 1 out of 7 digits to become instant AED 7 winners. This week's draw prize winnings totalled AED 634,809 and were distributed to 517 participants.
The AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left. Participants have another opportunity to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw, broadcast live on Sunday 18th September 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing an AED 50 pencil, part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw’s leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 weekly. In addition, all participants have the choice to be entered into a second draw with seven prize categories that start at AED 7 and include the Grand Prize of AED 100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook.
For more information, please call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.