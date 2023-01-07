UAE: Four rescued by helicopter after boat sinks off Abu Dhabi

A site inspection was held after which authorities evacuated the injured to safety

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 11:22 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 11:23 PM

Four people were rescued near an island in Abu Dhabi after their boat sank because of unstable weather conditions.

The National Search and Rescue Centre (SAR) carried out the evacuation mission on Friday near Sharia Island.

After inspecting the incident site, a search and rescue helitcoper evacuated the injured to safety.

