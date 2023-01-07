UAE: Four rescued by helicopter after boat sinks off Abu Dhabi

Aid to help civilians survive the harsh winter conditions as the ongoing crisis has disrupted energy infrastructure and caused power outages
Four people were rescued near an island in Abu Dhabi after their boat sank because of unstable weather conditions.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (SAR) carried out the evacuation mission on Friday near Sharia Island.
After inspecting the incident site, a search and rescue helitcoper evacuated the injured to safety.
